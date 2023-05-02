Refocused Sheffield United set new target ahead of big Huddersfield Town clash

Blades are already promoted but won’t be on the beach just yet

Sheffield United still have plenty to play for this season despite already securing promotion, coach Jack Lester has admitted, with a club-record points tally on offer for the Blades if they win their two remaining games.

United face Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City on Thursday and Monday before thoughts can completely turn to the Premier League adventure that awaits them next season.

Having achieved promotion with three games to spare, there were concerns amongst some of their rivals that United may ease off a little. A 4-1 victory at home to Preston on Saturday seemed to allay those fears somewhat, with United next travelling to Huddersfield in a clash that could have huge ramifactions at the bottom of the table.

Neil Warnock’s side need just a point to seal their safety and condemn Reading to League One, while a Blades victory would set up a final-day survival shootout with the Terriers and Royals meeting each other.

United have 88 points and can reach 94 with two victories, eclipsing the 92 they amassed in 2005/06 when Warnock led them to the Premier League. Two more wins would also take them to 29 for the season, which no other side could match.

“It never ends,” smiled Lester when asked about the record points pursuit. “There’s always something else and that’ll never change. Naturally with how competitive the players are we’re aware of it and want to achieve it.

“It’s job done in terms of promotion and there doesn’t seem the same pressure as a couple of weeks back. We want to win games and that won’t change. Does it come with the same pressure? No, it doesn’t. Would it be nice? Yes, it would.”

