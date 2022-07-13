Sheffield United confirm signing of Ciaran Clark from Newcastle United

Clark was unveiled as a United player this afternoon after agreeing a season-long loan deal at United, and could make his debut for Paul Heckingbottom’s side this weekend away at Scunthorpe United in the Blades’ latest pre-season friendly.

The Republic of Ireland international was made available to leave St. James' Park after the Magpies' signing of Dan Burn and Sven Botman in recent transfer windows, and will compete with Jack Robinson for the left centre-half position.

The 32-year-old becomes boss Paul Heckingbottom's fourth summer signing following the arrivals of goalkeeper Adam Davies, defender Anel Ahmedhodžić and midfielder Tommy Doyle.

"Ciaran brings with him a lot of experience and with that relevant experience, he has played in this division and has won promotion from this division,” Heckingbottom said.

"He wanted to go out on loan and, luckily for us, he chose us ahead of other clubs that were in for him.

"Ciaran is well respected in the dressing rooms he has been in, that's the feedback we've had, and I'm sure he will settle in well.

"We'll put big demands on him with regards to the way we train and what we want from him, but I'm sure he is looking forward to it.

"We have now got good strength, experience and qualities in defensive areas, we are covered in all positions across the back line and that's important - because it is going to be a tough season, particularly with the schedule at the start of the campaign."