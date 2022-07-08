Watch: Sheffield United boss's verdict as Portugal training camp ends on a winning note

Goals from Sander Berge and Daniel Jebbison in each half saw United come from behind to beat the newly-promoted Portuguese top-flight side, who went ahead as early as the fourth minute at Estadio Pina Manique.
United have worked hard in heatwave temperatures in the last few days, with the mercury approaching 40 degrees on Friday evening as they played their first friendly of pre-season.
"It was perfect,” Heckingbottom said.
"It has worked out really well at the end of a tough week. It's nice to win; we have looked at some players we have not seen and the players get their lungs back.
"You have seen how hard we have trained this week but it's different when you start playing.
"I thought it was actually a good exercise here against a team who were sitting in and really well organised and breaking on the counter.
"So we were able to do a lot of the things we had been working on.”