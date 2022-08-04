'Real deal', 'Next David Silva' - Man City fans tell Sheffield United what to expect from James McAtee

The 19-year-old joins Tommy Doyle at Bramall Lane after agreeing the temporary switch from the north-west in a bid to gain valuable first-team experience.
And City fans were quick to let Unitedites know what kind of player they are getting on social media this morning ...
@OwenMCFC92: Look after the boy, I’m sure you’ll love him like we do
@Ainz_0oal_G0wn: He has lot of potential. His stats are great too but the most important one is his creative aspect. I cannot say that he will surely bang from the get go since the Championship has too many matches and [United] play differently from City. But when he settles down he will prove his worth.
@OliverBoisen: He's genuinely the David Silva regen. He also loves a backflip celebration
@DavMCFC: The next David Silva, hope he properly gets to start his story here
@BradleyMCFC_: Hope McAtee smashes it at Sheffield United, lads so talented still believe he has a future with City, the loans coming at a right time for him imo.. Sheffield United fans you're getting real talent
@SheikhMCI: He’s one of our brightest. Please take care of him!
@DanielNiermann: Hope he smashes it, and gets more minutes when he comes back
@DavidKokunoure: You guys are getting one hellllll of a talent!! Take care of him. Good luck, James & Sheffield United.
@PStandall: I do hope they play him plenty next season...Really want to see him back in a City shirt soon
@Roachey_02: Make the most of him Blades ... absolutely class player
@Haalandblue: This lad is class. Hope he gets loads of game time. Would have liked to see him stay at City but hope he smashes it this season .
@nickwise10: You will not be disappointed - Had hoped we’d keep hold of him but first team mins is what he needs and he won’t get that currently but he is very good
@CitehFlip: Take care of him, he’s the real deal