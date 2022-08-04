McAtee, regarded as one of the most promising youngsters in the English game, met with Paul Heckingbottom last week to discuss the move, with the Blades boss revealing that United were the only second-tier side McAtee wanted to discuss a move to – quashing speculation that Huddersfield Town were close to hijacking the move.

McAtee will link up with his City teammate Tommy Doyle at Bramall Lane and faces the tough challenge of replacing Morgan Gibbs-White’s creativity from last season.

But he said: “I'm looking forward to the challenge. I've been building up to a loan for a few years now and I think I'm ready.

"Paul was a lovely guy to meet, he showed me around and made me feel welcome.

“He was telling me about how he sees me playing and that's how I see it too.

“The way Sheffield United play suits me and hopefully I can help with creative options.

James McAtee puts pen to paper after signing for Sheffield United from Manchester City: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“Manchester City are obviously happy with the club, they want me to get some game time and experience."

Boss explains where Man City loan star will fit in his side after move

McAtee could be involved in a United squad for the first time this weekend, when United host Millwall at Bramall Lane.

"As soon as he became available for loan, his agents did a really good job, presented the clubs who were interested,” Heckingbottom said.