Watford FC issue statement after Sheffield United fan Shanel Crampton collapsed at Vicarage Road

Unitedite Shanel Crampton fell ill during the second half of United’s game in Hertfordshire, with the teenager and her family critical of the stewards’ response.

Many other Blades were furious at the length of time it took to raise the alarm, with two – one from each club – invading the pitch in a bid to attract attention to Shanel’s medical plight.

A statement issued to The Star by Watford today read: ”Among a number of other medical incidents which took place inside Vicarage Road Stadium before and during Monday August 1’s match, a female Sheffield United supporter was treated during the second-half of the game.

“The supporter affected has a pre-existing medical condition, which requires specific medical intervention.

“Stewards alerted St John Ambulance staff to a female supporter feeling unwell during the second-half, so first response medical services were at the scene within two minutes of being called. At this point, the patient was sitting up and conversing with staff.

“Safety and security staff attended in the minutes after, given other supporters’ concern and attempts to alert further attention. These minutes included two supporters – one from the home section and one from the away section – reaching the pitch perimeter astroturf in order to raise awareness.

A general view inside Watford’s Vicarage Road stadium (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

"The club is satisfied neither of these supporters was attempting a pitch incursion and were simply trying to help.

“Paramedics were called and attended as the patient's condition regressed rapidly, while other support medical staff liaised directly with East of England Ambulance service, working to advise appropriate care given the very specific nature of the condition.

“After just over nine minutes had elapsed, an ambulance was on site to transport the patient to nearby Watford General Hospital, under the guidance of the Crowd Doctor who was continuing to stabilise the patient.

“As is customary after every home fixture, Watford FC's matchday debriefing will include a review of operations with the potential for procedural change should it be deemed necessary.”

The EEAST (East of England Ambulance Service) issued a statement of their own on the matter.

“There were a number of medical incidents at Watford Football Club's ground on August 1,” it read.

“Towards the end of the match, St John Ambulance alerted our own paramedics, who were on-site in the First Aid room, to an incident where a female had become unwell.

“Once our crew assessed the patient, we were able to have an ambulance on-scene in just over nine minutes, and she was transported to Watford General Hospital for further assessment and care.“

Shanel’s mum Kellie admitted to The Star that she thought her daughter was dying.

“I kept saying to my mum: ‘She’s going, she’s going’,” Kellie said. “You could see her eyes were going. Fans were shouting ‘She’s dead’ because she wasn’t responding.