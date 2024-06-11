Getty Images

Former Sheffield Wednesday icon urges Rangers man to consider Sheffield United approach over Ipswich Town

Sheffield Wednesday legend Carlton Palmer has urged Rangers star Tom Lawrence to consider a move to Sheffield United this summer, rather than be seduced by the potential chance of rejoining Ipswich Town in the Premier League. Lawrence is nearing the final year of his current Ibrox deal and could move on this summer, with United thought to be interested.

The Blades were close to signing Lawrence when he left Derby County two years ago and even moved a member of staff out of the hotel at their Portuguese training base to accommodate him, before a late move from Rangers blew United out of the water and took the former Manchester United youngster north of the border. With United looking to rebuild their squad this summer following relegation and a host of departures, they have been linked with another approach - along with top-flight new boys Ipswich.

Besiktas - managed by Giovanni van Bronckhorst, the man who took the 30-year-old to Ibrox two years ago - have also been linked with a move for Lawrence but speaking to Football League World this week, former Owls star Palmer has urged Lawrence to consider the Blades if they do follow up their early interest. “Tom Lawrence has proven that he is a player who can operate at the top Championship level, and he would be a good signing for Sheffield United,” he said.

“He has picked up a few injuries in recent seasons, but he is durable, and he can play anywhere across the forward line. So, he would be a very, very good signing for Sheffield United if they can get it over the line. I suppose the fee is not going to be massive given Tom’s age.