Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder. Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

Chris Wilder reveals Sheffield United transfer approach as takeover talk muddies waters

Chris Wilder has vowed that Sheffield United will not be “reckless” in their approach to the transfer market this summer ahead of the opening of the window later this week. The Blades will be able to officially kickstart their summer recruitment drive from this Friday.

Wilder, along with new lead scout Jamie Hoyland and head of recruitment Mikey Allen, have been busy in the market since before last season ended, with the Blades discovering their divisional status for next term as early as late April. That at least allowed them to start the planning process early, although uncertainty about an American consortium’s bid to take over United has muddied the waters a little.

Under the current ownership Wilder expected funds to once again be tight for the big Bramall Lane rebuild, with an emphasis on free transfer and loans initially. That could then change if the Blades receive any money from sales, with Anel Ahmedhodzic and Vini Souza amongst the big names who could depart this summer. Goalkeeper Ivo Grbic has also been made available for transfer, while funds from the likes of Benie Traore and Anis Slimane a bonus if they leave United a year after arriving.

United have been linked with a number of players already, including a former target in Rangers’ Tom Lawrence and the England international Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain if he leaves Turkish giants Beşiktaş this summer. Speaking earlier this summer, Wilder admitted: “There'll be a limit to some players we go far, we understand that.