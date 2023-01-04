Rangers icon Kris Boyd has urged his old club to bring former youth star John Fleck back to Ibrox, with his contract up at Sheffield United in the summer.

Fleck came through the ranks at Ibrox and was seen as a future star, before moving to England with Coventry. After a free transfer switch to United he helped United rise from League One to the Premier League inside three seasons and impressed during the Blades’ first season in the top flight, winning his long-overdue first Scotland cap in the process.

Now 31, the midfielder has struggled with injury this season and is one of many Blades players facing an uncertain future. As many as 12 players are out of contract in the summer, including Fleck, striker Oli McBurnie – who has also previously been linked with Rangers – and former Ibrox goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

Michael Beale’s side trail rivals Celtic by nine points in the SPL table, after the two sides drew 2-2 at Ibrox earlier this week, and Boyd told Sky Sports that his former Rangers teammate Fleck should be a player Beale looks at as he looks to put his stamp on the squad.

“I think Michael Beale has spoken about it that the central midfield area is one he wants to strengthen,” Boyd said. “He’s lost Stevie Davis and it’s not ideal but I wouldn’t be rushing in and just grabbing players for the sake of it, especially in January.

“Moving forward it’s important Rangers do their recruitment properly. The two windows are huge. If there are deals to be done then Michael Beale will want to get them done in January but I think the summer is the most important because there is a massive overhaul of the squad needed.

Former Rangers midfielder John Fleck and Rangers fan Oli McBurnie are two of the Sheffield United stars out of contract this summer: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“There are players out of contract and I think the obvious one for me would be John Fleck at Sheffield United. John has been at Rangers before, he knows it and has been brought up on it. He is a different player from the one that left Rangers, but people like that would be on my radar.”