'He is worth paying to watch' - Sheffield United player ratings gallery from huge Norwich City win

Sheffield United enjoyed what could prove to be a seismic weekend in the promotion race as they won away at Norwich City, with rivals Middlesbrough losing at Huddersfield Town.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 1st Apr 2023, 17:02 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 17:19 BST

James McAtee was the hero at Carrow Road with a close-range finish to seal a 1-0 victory and send United six points clear of Boro and Luton Town.

Here’s how we rated United’s players in the game ...

lliman Ndiaye of Sheffield United in action against Norwich City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

1. Iliman Ndiaye in action

lliman Ndiaye of Sheffield United in action against Norwich City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage Photo: Simon Bellis

Called into action for the first real time in the 54th minute when he had to be alert, and brave, to palm away a dangerous low cross from Marquinhos in a dangerous area. Did well in injury time to save, and hold, a long-range shot as it skipped over the wet surface with Norwich men looking to pounce.

2. Wes Foderingham 7

Called into action for the first real time in the 54th minute when he had to be alert, and brave, to palm away a dangerous low cross from Marquinhos in a dangerous area. Did well in injury time to save, and hold, a long-range shot as it skipped over the wet surface with Norwich men looking to pounce. Photo: Simon Bellis

Shrugged off a little bit of concern over his fitness over the break to start at Carrow Road and got involved in an early flashpoint with Aarons who prevented him taking a quick throw-in, with both men booked. Almost had a chance for 2-0 but the ball trickled away from him after Sharp hit the post, and it kissed the woodwork as it bounced wide

3. George Baldock 7

Shrugged off a little bit of concern over his fitness over the break to start at Carrow Road and got involved in an early flashpoint with Aarons who prevented him taking a quick throw-in, with both men booked. Almost had a chance for 2-0 but the ball trickled away from him after Sharp hit the post, and it kissed the woodwork as it bounced wide Photo: Simon Bellis

Came closer than anyone in the first half to breaking the deadlock when he rose highest to meet Doyle's corner but his header cannoned off the crossbar - possibly with the help of a little touch from a defender, otherwise it would have been 1-0 Blades. Defensively solid and threatening going the other way too, never passing up an opportunity to drive forward with the ball and try to make something happen

4. Anel Ahmedhodzic 7.5

Came closer than anyone in the first half to breaking the deadlock when he rose highest to meet Doyle's corner but his header cannoned off the crossbar - possibly with the help of a little touch from a defender, otherwise it would have been 1-0 Blades. Defensively solid and threatening going the other way too, never passing up an opportunity to drive forward with the ball and try to make something happen Photo: Joe Giddens

