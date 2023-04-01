4 . Anel Ahmedhodzic 7.5

Came closer than anyone in the first half to breaking the deadlock when he rose highest to meet Doyle's corner but his header cannoned off the crossbar - possibly with the help of a little touch from a defender, otherwise it would have been 1-0 Blades. Defensively solid and threatening going the other way too, never passing up an opportunity to drive forward with the ball and try to make something happen Photo: Joe Giddens