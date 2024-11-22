Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“Question marks” over key Sheffield United men ahead of Coventry City clash as Chris Wilder makes “no excuses” pledge

Sheffield United have “question marks” over forwards Kieffer Moore and Rhian Brewster ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Coventry City, after the huge blow of losing skipper Oliver Arblaster for the foreseeable future. The 20-year-old midfielder ruptured his ACL during the derby win over Wednesday last time out, leaving his season in doubt.

Moore and Brewster both missed out against the Owls through injury but with two weeks over the international break to recover there was some hope amongst Unitedites that one, or both, may return in time for the trip to the Midlands as the Blades look to continue their good start to the Championship campaign.

“There are still question marks going into the weekend,” said boss Chris Wilder this afternoon in his pre-match press conference. “What incredibly pleased me about our big win against Sheffield Wednesday was Femi [Seriki] coming onto the pitch, Sydie [Peck] coming onto the pitch and Ryan One.

“Brooksy [Andre Brooks] being a part of the squad, and the form of Tyrese Campbell. If they [Moore and Brewster] are not right or ready, then we’ll get on with it. It’s a no-excuse culture here.”

If Moore and Brewster aren’t available at the CBS Arena then it opens the door for Campbell to stake another claim to keep the shirt, having scored his third goal in the space of four games to win the derby last time out against Wednesday. Sydie Peck is in line to replace the injured Arblaster, who underwent surgery on his ACL injury over the break, while Tom Davies will be involved after returning to fitness following his troublesome hamstring issues.