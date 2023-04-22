News you can trust since 1887
Pundit makes Sheffield United fans claim after FA Cup semi-final defeat to Man City

Sheffield United bowed out of the FA Cup at the semi-final stage on Saturday evening, and a pundit has now had his say on the defeat.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 19:26 BST

Sheffield United fans ‘won’t go home too disappointed’ from their FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester City, according to a pundit.

The Blades fans were treated to a day out at Wembley on Saturday after reaching the semi-finals, but their day out ended in a defeat that many will have seen coming, with Manchester City in sizzling form. Pep Guardiola’s men won 3-0 thanks to Riyad Mahrez’s hat-trick, and United’s FA Cup journey came to a close as a result.

It was always going to be a tough ask for Paul Heckingbottom’s men, especially with City now sensing real opportunity to win the treble this season.

Meanwhile, the Blades have business to take care of in the Championship, within touching distance of the Premier League after a superb season up to this point. It’s for that reason BBC pundit Leon Osman believes there won’t be too much disappointment among United fans as they head back to Yorkshire from the capital.

“Sheffield United had to hope that City had one of their off days that they did in the past at this stage or Sheffield United had a day where everything went well,” Osman told the BBC.

“They needed to take that opportunity at the start of the game that was well-saved by Ortega. Those Sheffield United fans won’t go home too disappointed. They’ll be thankful to their players for the wonderful season they’ve had.”

The Blades now turn attention to Wednesday’s Championship clash with West Brom, knowing a win will take them back to the top flight. A win in that one should soften the blow of the defeat to City and then some.

