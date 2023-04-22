A look at some of the best photos of Sheffield United fans ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup final with Manchester City at Wembley Stadium.

Sheffield United fans have been soaking up the atmopshere on Wembley Way ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final.

The Blades have defied the odds to reach the penultimate stage of the competition, and fans will be rightly desperate to make the most of every second of their rare trip to Wembley Stadium. A momentous task awaits Paul Heckingbottom’s men on Saturday afternoon, facing A Manchester City side in sizzling form for a chance to reach the final.

But before the action on the pitch begins, we have rounded up some of the best photos of Blades fans from around Wembley to get a flavour of the occasion.

Take a look below...

1 . All that red!

2 . Come on the Blades!

3 . The best kind of family day out

4 . The joy of the occasion