BBC pundit Chris Sutton is not happy with the FA Cup rules that have meant a day on the sidelines for two Sheffield United stars at Wembley Stadium.

James McAtee and Tommy Doyle have been key for the Blades this season, both in their promotion bid and their superb cup run that has landed them a semi-final date with Man City at Wembley on Saturday. But the two players are not able to play in the semi-final clash due to the fact they are on loan from City.

Competition rules state, that even with permission from City, the two players are not allowed to play due to conflicting interests. In other competitions, such as the Champions League, loan players have faced their parent clubs with permission, even when it involves English clubs.

But the FA Cup does not allow such a scenario, and United’s job will be made that much more difficult as a result, already facing a City side in sizzling form.

BBC pundit Sutton criticised the rule ahead of kick-off, saying: “I hate the fact that on-loan Sheffield United duo James McAtee and Tommy Doyle can’t play in this tie because the rules don’t allow them to face their parent club.

“I understand why that is the case but, if your club has allowed you to leave on loan, they have deemed you not good enough to play for them. Why shouldn’t you be allowed to play against them? Joao Cancelo was allowed to play for Bayern Munich against City in the Champions League in the same circumstances, but the Football Association have a different approach to Uefa and it means McAtee and Doyle miss out on what would have been a memorable day for them.