Sheffield United look to have turned their focus elsewhere.

A move north of the border is unlikely for Sheffield United-linked Louie Barry, with reports suggesting Celtic won’t be able to match Aston Villa’s price-tag.

Celtic emerged as a late suitor for Barry earlier this month, joining a host of Championship outfits interested in his signature. Among those second-tier admirers are United, with the Star naming the 21-year-old as one of several attacking options being eyed by Bramall Lane recruitment chiefs.

Interest in Barry has gone quiet in recent weeks, with United turning focus onto other attacking options. They have already welcomed Ben Brereton Diaz back through the door and are now thought to be finalising a £10million move for Leicester City striker Tom Cannon.

Celtic have maintained their interest in Barry and were thought to hold an advantage. With the Scottish giants able to offer top-flight football while also having the necessary funds to make what they thought was a suitable permanent offer. The Daily Mail reported last week on two bids coming out of Parkhead, the latter being worth £10million in total.

Celtic bid ‘rejected’

The initial fee within that proposal was thought to be just £5m, however, and while a buy-back clause offered further assurances to Aston Villa, they are thought to have rejected that bid. French outfit RC Lens are also thought to have made a similar bid, with £6m upfront this time, but a permanent exit is highly unlikely.

Football Insider now claim Celtic aren’t likely to reach Villa’s asking price, with the Premier League club not looking to sell unless they receive an offer which is ‘too good to turn down’. The exact figure is unclear but it is yet to be matched, with little chance of a sale this month.

Villa welcomed Barry back from his Stockport loan earlier this month and are carefully weighing up what steps to take while he trains with the first-team. Manager Unai Emery is keen to get a look at the former Barcelona academy prospect first-hand before making a decision on his immediate future.

“He trained with us and we are going to make a plan with him, an overall plan,” Emery admitted before his side’s FA Cup third round win over West Ham earlier this month. “I think he is a very good player who is progressing well. He has been on loan doing fantastic. Now we can have a new plan with him. He improved because he was scoring a lot of goals on loan. With us he only trained today and yesterday. Of course we are going to try and get a good plan for the club with him.”

United looking elsewhere

As already mentioned, Barry was one of several attacking options being eyed by United, with Chris Wilder making no secret of the need for reinforcements in that area. Villa’s young prospect matched the profile Blades chiefs wanted in being able to operate on the wing or upfront, but that particular role has now been filled.

Brereton Diaz’s return to South Yorkshire was confirmed last week, with the Chile international penning a six-month loan move from Premier League strugglers Southampton. He is expected to be joined by Tom Cannon in the coming days, with the 22-year-old undergoing medical tests on Tuesday.

United came from behind to beat 10-man Swansea City 2-1 later that evening, scoring twice after the break to right their first-half wrongs. Brereton Diaz and Cannon are both expected to be available when the Blades host Hull City on Friday.