Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United are trying to add a midfielder to their list of new signings with Jonjoe Kenny spelling out his desire to leave Hertha Berlin and return to England

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonjoe Kenny has outlined his desire to join Sheffield United in this transfer window after targeting a return to his native England. The former Everton right-back emerged as a player of interest to the Blades before the January sales began.

As we revealed this week United officials are confident that Kenny will be a Blade this month but his decision to open up about his future in an interview with Sky in Germany suggests that negotiations with his current club Hertha Berlin are not going as smoothly as he would have liked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yes, it is true that Sheffield [United] want to sign me immediately, and I want to take this step as well,” Kenny said. “I truly love Hertha BSC and owe the club a great deal. It was exactly the right move for me at the time, and from day one, I have always given 100 per cent for the success of the club, and I still do.

“Over the past few years, my girlfriend and I have become parents, and many things have changed for us off the pitch. I really want to take this opportunity for my family now and return to our home country together.

“[United] offer me this option, and I sincerely hope that the clubs can reach an agreement, allowing me to leave Berlin with immense gratitude and on good terms.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after United ground out a 2-1 win away to 10-man Swansea on Tuesday night, Chris Wilder pointed out that his squad is still light in places.

“I think you’ve seen tonight, if we want to be in and around it, we have to be stronger,” he said. “The competition has to be better, the options have to be better. Absolutely no criticism whatsoever, it’s been a difficult period with some big injuries but there are some boys there who need to come out of the team, have a rest and go again.”