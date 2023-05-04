“Proud” Neil Warnock hails Sheffield United after sealing Huddersfield Town survival

Neil Warnock, the Huddersfield Town boss, admitted he is “so pleased” for his former club Sheffield United after their promotion to the Premier League - following his side’s own great escape sealed Championship survival for another season.

Town secured their second-tier status with a 1-0 victory over the Blades at home, courtesy of Danny Ward’s strike; sparking jubilant scenes in the stands and on the pitch. Warnock received a guard of honour from his players and staff after keeping them up and admitted afterwards how impressed he has been with the work Paul Heckingbottom has done at Bramall Lane, in a season dogged by injuries and takeover speculation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m so pleased for Sheffield United, because they’ve not had it easy with the injuries they’ve had,” Warnock said.

“They never moan and to get promoted with everything that’s been going off in the background, it’s hard work for a young manager like Paul. He might ring me for a bit of advice next year when I’m fishing. You never know.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town were second-bottom of the Championship when Warnock answered their SOS call back in February, and the 74-year-old added: “It’s been an amazing ride. A rollercoaster ride. I think tonight will have converted youngsters to be Huddersfield Town fans for years to come.

“I remember going to Bramall Lane when I was young, I think it was Arsenal we played and thinking: ‘Wow, Joe Shaw and Doc Pace and how brilliant they were’. That was it, I had to be a Unitedite. And I think that may have happened tonight with a new generation of fans.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United dominated possession in the first half and had two good chances through Daniel Jebbison but Town came out fighting after the break and were worthy winners. “I was a bit disappointed in the first half and I was glad when we got in at 0-0 so we could change one or two things. I’ll remember tonight for the rest of my life, it’ll bring a smile to my life when I’m sat there.