Blades boss not happy as his side lose 1-0 at Huddersfield, who seal their Championship survival

Paul Heckingbottom admitted his Sheffield United side “weren’t good enough” in the second half of their defeat at Huddersfield Town this evening, as Neil Warnock’s Terriers sealed their Championship great escape.

Danny Ward’s winner in the second half was enough to seal three points for the home side and condemn United to their first league defeat in almost a month, with their place in the Premier League already sealed.

United could have gone in 3-0 ahead at the break with Daniel Jebbison enjoying three good chances, of varying difficulty. But they didn’t get going again in the second half, with Josh Koroma forcing a good save from Wes Foderingham before Ward struck from outside the box to spark jubilant scenes amongst the home supporters.

“It was evident in the second half that there was one team scrapping for survival,” Heckingbottom said. “I’ve half been expecting or waiting for that, but I’m not going to be tough on the lads. They’ve been fantastic.

“But that can be the difference when you don’t have that edge in the performance. Huddersfield were maxing out and going for everything, and have achieved what they wanted.

“We were good first half, had a couple of real good chances. But second half, when they played it like a real Championship match and went a bit direct and made it more competitive, we weren’t good enough.”

