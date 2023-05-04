'Revelled', 'Struggled' - Sheffield United player ratings gallery v Huddersfield Town

Sheffield United could not spoil Huddersfield Town's survival party as three points for Neil Warnock's men against his old side condemned Reading to relegation tonight.
The Blades, already promoted, dominated possession but could not find a breakthrough and were punished when Danny Ward turned Chris Basham and fired past Wes Foderingham in the second half.
Daniel Jebbison could have had a hat-trick in the first half alone but it was a rare defeat for the Blades, albeit not one that meant a great deal in the grand scheme of things for United.
Here's how we rated the visiting players on the evening ...
1. A rare off night for the Blades
Sheffield United's Sander Berge (right) and Huddersfield Town's Jonathan Hogg battle for the ball Photo: Richard Sellers
2. Wes Foderingham 5
Could have unfolded a deckchair and read today's Star for the first 55 minutes of the game before his first real test came but when it did, he excelled, getting down low to push Koroma's effort wide after he had beaten Basham. Couldn't do much about Ward's excellent finish Photo: Darren Staples
3. George Baldock 5.5
Could and should have had an assist when he sent Jebbison free down the right but the striker's finish was poor. Was a constant menace for the Town defence as he popped up all over the pitch in good attacking areas and finished the game at left-back as United switched to a back four after Stevens made way Photo: George Wood
4. Chris Basham 4
Kept his place on the right of defence with Ahmedhodzic absent and after a straightforward first half he didn't have a comfortable second by any stretch. The warning sighsnwere there when he was beaten by Koroma and bailed out by Foderingham but there was no stopping Ward's effort after he had turned Basham at a throw-in. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Photo: Richard Sellers