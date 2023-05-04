'Revelled', 'Struggled' - Sheffield United player ratings gallery v Huddersfield Town

4 . Chris Basham 4

Kept his place on the right of defence with Ahmedhodzic absent and after a straightforward first half he didn't have a comfortable second by any stretch. The warning sighsnwere there when he was beaten by Koroma and bailed out by Foderingham but there was no stopping Ward's effort after he had turned Basham at a throw-in. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Photo: Richard Sellers