The Blades had just been painfully relegated from the Premier League and then-owner Kevin McCabe felt it was the right time to make a change. Within what seemed like a flash, United were playing in League One.

Warnock, after threatening to retire every season since being at United, is still going strong and answered an SOS call from his old club Huddersfield earlier this season to try and keep them up. He goes head-to-head with the Blades tomorrow evening knowing a point will be enough to keep them up - and anything less will see their destiny go to the final day, when they face direct relegation rival Reading.