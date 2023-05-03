A lot of water has gone under the bridge since Neil Warnock left Sheffield United back in 2007.
The Blades had just been painfully relegated from the Premier League and then-owner Kevin McCabe felt it was the right time to make a change. Within what seemed like a flash, United were playing in League One.
Warnock, after threatening to retire every season since being at United, is still going strong and answered an SOS call from his old club Huddersfield earlier this season to try and keep them up. He goes head-to-head with the Blades tomorrow evening knowing a point will be enough to keep them up - and anything less will see their destiny go to the final day, when they face direct relegation rival Reading.
Ahead of the latest meeting with Warnock, we had a look at the last United side he picked and what happened to them in the years since...
1. The beginning of the end
Sheffield United manager Neil Warnock (left) and Wigan manager Paul Jewell, on the touchline during what turned out to be Warnock’s final match in charge. But what happened to his side from that day?
2. Paddy Kenny
A favourite of Warnock throughout their respective careers, Kenny left United for QPR and won promotion to the Premier League again while at Loftus Road. Still living locally to Sheffield and holding an affinity for the Blades, Kenny now runs his own transport company and released his autobiography ‘The Gloves are Off’ in 2020 Photo: Alex Livesey
3. Phil Jagielka
Another favourite of Warnock’s, Jagielka left United after their relegation and enjoyed a long spell at Everton before returning for a couple of seasons at Bramall Lane following their promotion to the Premier League. Is still going strong with Stoke at 40 years young Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Chris Morgan
Warnock’s skipper was unfairly punished on the opening day for this “foul” on Steven Gerrard and didn’t play in the Premier League again. Was forced into retirement through injury in July 2012 and now works as an agent Photo: Steve Parkin