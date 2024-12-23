Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Prince Abdullah's emotional statement after 11-year Sheffield United association comes to end after takeover

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prince Abdullah has opened up on his “mixed feelings” of leaving Sheffield United after his 11-year association with the Blades came to an end today. The Blades are in American hands for the first time after Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy finalised their protracted takeover bid just two days before Christmas.

The Saudi royal came on board as Kevin McCabe’s co-owner back in 2013, when the Blades were in League One, and have twice been promoted to the Premier League in the time since, finishing ninth in the top-flight in 2019/20. As well as the highs there have been lows, including two painful relegations and a two-point deduction at the start of this season for non-payment of transfer money owed to other clubs for players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the United World group, co-signed by the Prince and his lawyer, the former United chairman Yusuf Giansiracusa, spoke of “months of challening negotiations” but added that they wish “the new owners every success in leading United to the Premier League and beyond.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have been involved in the Club since 2013, when we were languishing at the bottom of League One,” the statement read. “Six years later, we assumed full ownership and that year won promotion to the Premier League for the first time during our tenure. During its maiden season in the Premier League, United placed ninth on the league table. Our second year in the EPL was beset by COVID and relegation but by the end of the 2022/23 season, we were back in the EPL and reached the semi-final of the FA Cup for the second time. We are once again atop the table 4 points clear of automatic promotion and poised to achieve promotion to the Premier League.

“While the Club has experienced ups and downs on the pitch in recent years, we leave the Lane knowing that the Club has never been stronger than it is right now. Our investments in the Academy and young talent have all come together this season to see us sitting atop the table with an average squad age of 23 years and 9 months and a squad full of international players. Our revenues have increased 10-fold and all of our real estate assets are under the Club's umbrella.

“Less apparent to fans but vitally important for the future of the Club are the investments we have made in fixed assets. The hotel has been entirely refurbished and brought into compliance with safety codes and is now under Hilton management. After years of trying, we have succeeded in buying Cutlers' Corner and Boundary Corner and now own the entire Bramall Lane footprint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Club has also purchased a new training ground in the highly desirable Dore neighbourhood of Sheffield. The new First Team Training Ground will accommodate a new first team building as well as four full pitches, six 5x5 pitches and other facilities. This acquisition will enable the Academy to qualify for Cat I status, another important milestone in the long-term growth of the Club.

“We depart with mixed feelings. There are many things we won't miss. Owning and managing a football club is much more challenging than you might imagine. We shall, however, miss the wonderful and devoted staff at the Lane who selflessly keep our Club running smoothly day-in and day-out and who create a safe environment for you to enjoy matches.

“We'll miss the coaches and trainers who have supported us, challenged us and helped us bring winning teams to the Lane and to keep them healthy. We'll also miss the players, who have excited us and brought us so many memorable moments. Most of all, however, we'll miss you, the fans. A club is nothing without its fans and the greatness of our Blades is a testament to your loyalty and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Owners and boards come and go but you persist, vibrating the Lane with The Greasy Chip Butty Song and bringing down the Kop with every Blades goal scored. We're filled with gratitude and appreciation that you have allowed us into your house these past few years. UTB!”