Tom Davies is thought to be under consideration in Sheffield United’s extensive transfer search this summer after the England U21 star prepares for “a new chapter in his career” when he leaves Everton this summer.

The 24-year-old turned down the Toffees’ offer of a new deal in a bid to play more first-team football, and is likely to be one of a number of names on a long-list of potential targets compiled by United’s recruitment staff after promotion to the top flight.

United are well-known to be working with a budget of around £20m for permanent signings but also have scope to attract good loan players and free transfers in terms of wages. Davies has played over 150 times for Everton and was the youngest captain in the club’s history when he donned the armband against Rotherham United back in 2018.

Davies played a bit-part role last season as Everton sealed their Premier League status and is looking for a next move that may get his career back on track. For that reason a potential move to United may appeal and the attraction from United’s side is obvious, in a player with proven Premier League experience and quality that would not break the bank and solve something of a problem area in midfield as things stand.

Davies said an emotional goodbye to Everton on his Instagram page after his departure was confirmed. He wrote: “Evertonians — the time has come for me to move on to a new chapter in my career. It is one I have thought long and hard about and it feels like now is the right moment for me as a player.

“I always had belief that I would play for our club but I had no idea how beautiful and fulfilling it would be! I would like to thank the club, the city and the fans for making my dreams become such a beautiful reality for me!

“Thank you to everyone who has been a part of my journey, especially the coaches, staff and players in the academy who helped me, challenged me, and developed me into the player and human I am today — for this I can’t thank you all enough.

“I have had some great highs as a player and as a part of this club; scoring my first goal, becoming our youngest captain and playing in European competition. I am extremely proud of these accomplishments and with these experiences I am ready and determined to go on to achieve even more.

“Finally, I’d like to share that the recent times with the club have been difficult for me. I know they have been difficult for you too. I hope that they can be sorted out as soon as possible so that we can get back to the stability we deserve.