2 . George Baldock 8

Shrugged off an early “challenge” from Liam Thompson that saw the Derby man have about four or five goes at dragging him back by the shirt, and still not succeeding. Was absolutely furious with a Derby man later in the game for a tackle he took great exception to, with the two having to be separated by teammates. Perhaps that frustration played a part in his winning goal, smashed superbly into the top corner on his left peg