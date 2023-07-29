Anis Slimane, George Baldock and Iliman Ndiaye were on target for the Blades, who were missing three players - Ollie Norwood, John Fleck and Daniel Jebbison - through injury, with the new Premier League season only two weeks away.
Ndiaye’s future continues to be the source of speculation but he was as impactful as ever here in Derby, linking up well with Will Osula and putting the gloss on the victory with a third goal that rattled off the crossbar and in.
Here are our player ratings from the Blades’ second win of pre-season...
1. Wes Foderingham 6
Had a relatively quiet start to the game aside from some commanding claims but kept alert and made a very smart save away to his left to keep out a Mendez-Laing effort that was curling into the far corner. Did well to keep out another former Blade in Washington later in the game
2. George Baldock 8
Shrugged off an early “challenge” from Liam Thompson that saw the Derby man have about four or five goes at dragging him back by the shirt, and still not succeeding. Was absolutely furious with a Derby man later in the game for a tackle he took great exception to, with the two having to be separated by teammates. Perhaps that frustration played a part in his winning goal, smashed superbly into the top corner on his left peg
3. Anel Ahmedhodzic 7
Got forward at will in the first half and looked dangerous as he linked up with Baldock and Slimane, setting up a good chance for the latter with a cross in the Derby box. Could have put the Blades back ahead later on after being picked out by Berge’s lovely pass but his shot was palmed behind by Wildsmith
4. John Egan 7
Solid in defence as ever, even if Mendez-Laing’s perfect cross for Derby’s equaliser just sailed over his head. Showed good anticipation late on to snuff out a chance for former Blades target Waghorn and spread the ball nicely when he had it at his feet