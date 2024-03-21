Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was a whirlwind month as he swapped the League of Ireland for the Premier League but Sam Curtis has taken it all in his stride, insisting that the English top-flight is exactly where he should be. The highly-rated 18-year-old signed for the Blades in January after leaving St Pat's in his homeland, with United beating off competition from a host of clubs to land his signature.

United coach Keith Andrews, the former Republic of Ireland assistant manager, was instrumental in Curtis' signing while the player was at Bramall Lane on Boxing Day to sample the atmosphere of the Blades' clash against Luton Town. He has since been on the bench for a couple of Premier League games and admitted: "Obviously, I know it’s a big deal, but it felt very normal to me. I felt it’s where I’m supposed to be.

"I didn’t really think too much into it because I have massive aspirations. I think everybody should. You should always reach for the sky. It was good to be on the bench and John [Egan, the United and Ireland skipper] always supports me. He’s always rooting for me to get in the squads. Hopefully, I’ll make my debut soon as well.

“Having already played first-team for such a long time so young, that was obviously a big thing for me - I was already familiar with a first team, so it wasn’t huge for me. Obviously, it’s the Premier League, the best league in the world, but it just felt so normal for me. It still does. It’s good, but I’m hungry for more.”

Curtis was speaking to the Irish Independent ahead of Friday's Euro 2025 qualifier away to San Marino, which is expected to see him win his eighth U21 cap after a rapid rise to prominence. Egan and Andrews are familiar faces from the Irish set-up and despite United's Premier League struggles this season, Curtis has no regrets about his choice.

“Right now, John brings me into training most mornings,” Curtis added. “I’m not driving right now but I have my test soon, so hopefully, I get that passed and I’ll be driving myself. I speak to John every day. He’s club captain as well, so he’s a big voice in the dressing room and it’s good for me.

“Keith was the one who brought me in, so that was a big influence on me coming. I was always going into the first-team set-up. That was a big part of the reason I went to Sheffield United. Being in the first team always was the plan. I think I’ve done it quicker than most people would’ve thought, which is good. I’m in a good position.

“I feel up to speed, I’m training well and I’m exactly where I want to be. Obviously, it took time at the start, which is normal, but right now, I feel good. It’s where I’m meant to be, over the water.

