Sheffield United concluded their January transfer business earlier this week and the window slammed shut on Thursday evening. There was late activity at Bramall Lane, with Mason Holgate arriving on deadline day to join earlier loan signings Ben Brereton Diaz and Ivo Grbic.

Holgate made his debut on Saturday but the Blades were brought down to earth with a bump, losing 5-0 at home to Aston Villa. Next week brings a huge trip to Luton Town and in the meantime, The Star has rounded up some of the latest transfer stories.

Worrall 'furious' with failed move

Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall is said to be 'furious' that his prospective loan move to United fell through. Football Insider reports that the defender is unhappy to have been denied a move to another Premier League side before Thursday's deadline.

Worrall was among a number of players on United's radar but loan interest was knocked back with Forest wanting to sell and demanding a fee in the region of £6m. The Star understands that by the time they became open to a temporary move, the Blades had already started working on Holgate's arrival.

Holgate saw his loan at Southampton cut short and joined Chris Wilder's side on Thursday evening. Worrall remains out of favour at Forest and has since been linked with a move to Trabzonspor, with the Turkish window still open until February 9.

Leeds eyeing Blades loanee

Brereton Diaz will be a United player until the end of the season and his move could be made permanent in the summer, although reports suggest the Blades could face competition from Leeds United. TEAMtalk cites reports from Spain that suggest the striker could be available for a permanent transfer.

Villarreal picked Brereton Diaz up for free and are thought to be keen on cashing in, with their €20million (£17.1m) valuation representing a chance at pure profit. Leeds have long been linked with the Chilean international and could return if they are promoted to the Premier League.