Chris Wilder explains Oli McBurnie absence and big Sheffield United selection decision for Aston Villa defeat
Oli McBurnie has a chance of playing in Sheffield United's big trip to Luton Town next weekend after missing yesterday's 5-0 pummeling at home to Aston Villa, manager Chris Wilder has revealed. The striker was a notable absentee from the Blades teamsheet as they were put to the sword by Unai Emery's men.
Goals from John McGinn, Ollie Watkins, Leon Bailey and Youri Tielemans had Villa 4-0 up inside half an hour with Wilder apologising to United supporters after the game, admitting his side "let them down". The Blades are now 10 points adrift of safety and much of any remaining survival confidence amongst the fanbase was sapped as Villa ran riot at Bramall Lane.
Explaining McBurnie's absence, Wilder said: "He had a tight calf. With Oli's issues that he's had this season, we took a decision. I believe that if he'd have played, he'd have potentially set himself three or four weeks. Whereas not playing tonight might give him an opportunity of playing next week."
Wilder's decision to drop defender Jack Robinson, and change formation to a back three to accomodate new signing Mason Holgate, also raised eyebrows as United - and skipper Anel Ahmedhodzic - struggled with Watkins' movement and Bailey's threat down the Villa right. "People will look back now and ask why I didn't play Jack Robinson," Wilder admitted.
"I thought it was the right situation, to play Anel as the central and pace on the two outside of him in Trusty and Mason. Now you look back at it as the game went and question it, and I totally understand that. They have every right to do that. I thought I'd picked the right team. An athletic, front-footed team.
"I was disappointed Oli Mac couldn't play but there was a lot of youth out there, a lot of energy. We didn't set up to leave one-versus-one at the back so from an organisational point of view it was really poor, and there were some individually poor goals as well."