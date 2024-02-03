The visitors were 4-0 up at half-time thanks to goals from John McGinn, Ollie Watkins, Leon Bailey and Youri Tielemens, with Alex Mereno adding a fifth shortly after the break. United looked to have grabbed a consolation goal in added time when Vini Souza tapped home but after a lengthy VAR check, the strike was ruled out for offside.
Here's how we rated United's players as their faint survival hopes took another severe battering at Bramall Lane ...
1. Wes Foderingham 4.5
Handed a reprieve between the sticks after Ivo Grbic was ruled out by concussion protocols, just over a week after being told he was no longer United's No.1 goalkeeper, but conceding four inside the first half hour will have not been on his mind as he put his head on the pillow last night. He made the call to come out to try and block Watkins' opener, which was fair enough and almost worked as it took a nick off the 'keeper and rebounded off the post, before McGinn tapped home. Made a very smart save to keep out Diaby's effort after he'd skipped inside Ahmedhodzic a little too easily for many supporters' liking
2. Jayden Bogle 3
Not exactly culpable for Watkins' early goal but he had a good crossing opportunity and cut it back straight to a Villa player, with the ball in the United net just seconds later. Booked on the stroke of half-time for a kick on Moreno as he looked to cut inside
3. Mason Holgate 4
Thrown straight in for his debut after signing on loan on Thursday with a change of shape to a back three accommodating him but not a first impression he will want to live long in the memory bank. He actually announced himself well with a crunching tackle on Watkins but then showed signs of rustiness by getting caught out of position, with a touch of ball-watching too, for the Villa opener. Was close to redemption with a debut goal but Martinez kept out his effort after denying Ahmedhodzic moments earlier
4. Anel Ahmedhodzic 2.5
Was a tad unfortunate not to keep out that first Villa goal as he sprinted back to try and clear off the line, only to see the ball bounce back off the post and perfectly into McGinn's path with the Bosnian on the turf and out of the game after sliding in. Where were the rest of United's defenders following up with McGinn? He looked concerned all night after that by Watkins' pace in behind and looked to drop deeper as a result to try and nullify it. Caught out of position for the fifth goal but almost made amends with a consolation goal but Martinez blocked