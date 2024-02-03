Chris Wilder apologised to Sheffield United's supporters after admitting his side had "let them down" in their 5-0 hammering by Aston Villa at Bramall Lane. The Blades were 4-0 down at the break and started the second half in a similarly-poor vein, with Alex Moreno capping a memorable day for the visitors with the fifth in the 47th minute.

Vini Souza had a goal chalked off by VAR late in the game after a good double-save from Emi Martinez but this was a disastrous evening for the Blades, who remain bottom and are now 10 points adrift of fourth-bottom Nottingham Forest in the race to survive in the Premier League. United had no answer to the movement and pace of Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey, with Youri Tielemans and Douglas Luiz pulling the strings in midfield.

"We were punished ruthlessly. It's a long way back from 4-0 down," admitted Wilder. "Basic individual errors and organisational errors. I'll take the rap for that. It was a young, athletic side who got put to bed. Watkins' movement caused us a problem and the goals from Bailey and Tielemans were fabulous finishes.

"The goal just after half-time is difficult to take. I've been in that position as a player and a manager and there's no hiding place. You have to take your medicine. We have to accept that and apologise to our supporters because they've been superb. We've let them down this evening. We had a couple of really good chances to take the lead and then we've gone chasing. We've got excited. We've left big holes and they've picked us off.