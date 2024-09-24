Portsmouth vs Sheffield United early team news with five out and three doubtful

Getty Images

Sheffield United will be looking to keep their momentum going this weekend

Sheffield United head down to Fratton Park in confident mood as they prepare to take on Portsmouth in their latest Championship outing on Saturday. They won 1-0 at home to Derby County last time out at Bramall Lane with midfielder Gus Hamer scoring their winner from a free-kick in the second-half.

Chris Wilder’s side have adapted well to life back in the Football League after slipping out of the Premier League. Here is a look at the early team news ahead of their clash against John Mousinho’s men...

Sheffield United

Sheffield United midfielder Ollie Arblaster missed their win over Derby with an ankle injury. The severity of his issue is yet to be known and Wilder said: “It was really innocuous, nobody was near him and the ball was over his head, He's backpedalled and all of a sudden he's on the floor and not in a great place at that particular moment. So we knew straightaway.

“He's not a squealer, he's just gone down and turned his ankle over. So we've had it scanned and fingers crossed he gets through the next three or four days. He's a tough boy, and it was a big blow but I thought Sydie (Peck) coming in was fantastic as well. I'm not going to give anything out but he's a tough boy and we'll try and get him back as soon as possible. We've got to get the swelling down and let it calm down in the next two or three days.”

Sai Sachdev is out for the rest of the campaign with a broken leg. He has posted on social media “Unfortunately, injuries are a part of the game … And I have suffered a leg break which will rule me out of the rest of the season.

“I would like to say thank you to everyone that has reached out to me and wished me well. I would like to thank Sheffield United for the way they have made sure I have had all the support me and my family needed. The medical staff at the game who treated me, and my teammates and coaches that have sent their wishes. I'll be back stronger and better ... in god’s timing.”

The Blades will need to make checks on Jack Robinson and Tom Davies ahead of their upcoming game. They need to decide when is best for the pair to get back on the pitch.

Portsmouth

Portsmouth are expected to have Brighton and Hove Albion loan attacker Mark O’Mahony and defender Conor Shaughnessy back against Sheffield United. However, Ibane Bowat is out for six months with a knee injury.

Striker Kengi Yengi is unavailable at the moment with a groin problem, whilst fellow forward Colby Bishop can’t play for the time being after undergoing open-heart surgery. Winger Callum Lang went off in their 2-1 loss at Burnley in their last outing and will now need to be assessed.

Pompey won the League One title last term and went up with Derby and Oxford United. However, they haven’t won in the second tier yet.