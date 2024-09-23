Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Vini Souza’s Sheffield United story has another memorable chapter after Brazilian handed ultimate Blades honour

As a man who proudly slipped the armband over his bicep during his own playing career, Chris Wilder understands more than most how much it means to be the captain of Sheffield United. This is not a manager prone to throwing the armband around like confetti or handing it out like a prize in a raffle.

So it was another big measure of Vini Souza’s Blades redemption that, with Jack Robinson and Oliver Arblaster both missing through injury, it was him that received the honour of leading out United against Derby County on Saturday. It had already been a great story, the Brazilian winning back large sections of a fanbase that had turned on him after last season’s struggles, but the captaincy was the most remarkable chapter yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Especially so considering that there were other viable options. Both Anel Ahmedhodzic, who did the job in the Premier League last season, and Harry Souttar have worn the armband so far this term; Wilder singled out Gus Hamer and Kieffer Moore as two more who could just as easily have done the job. But the decision to go with Souza paid off, with a disciplined display without Arblaster in midfield helping the Blades to three more vital points in their pursuit of an instant promotion back to the top flight.

“I’ve had the honour of wearing it, so I know how much it means,” said Wilder afterwards of the United captaincy. “Whether it’s me, a boy from just up the road in Arbourthorne, or a boy from Copacabana. We thought Vini deserved it. I could have made Soutts captain, I could have made Gus captain, I could have made Kieffer captain.

“But I believe they don’t need that for their egos. We got a really good performance from Vini. He was exceptionally disciplined as well after the early booking. You’re always thinking: ‘One loose tackle...’ because he’s a combative midfield player and he wants to make tackles. Both teams wanted to make tackles. I believe that’s what we want to see and how we want to set up and he had to be disciplined.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s been outstanding. You’ve seen the turnaround already and it was a proud moment. He was delighted when we told him, and he led the team from the front. It’s a proud moment for anyone, to be the captain of Sheffield United, and I’m delighted for him, that he’s played his part as captain of a winning team.”

Souza’s stint in charge may be shortlived if Arblaster shakes off his ankle issue to take part in this weekend’s trip to Portsmouth, with Sydie Peck deputising admirably in the England youth star’s absence.