Sheffield United star Callum O’Hare sets record straight after article appearing to criticise former club Coventry City appears online

Callum O’Hare has attempted to set the record straight after a recent interview, which claimed he had described his move to Sheffield United as “a huge step up,” enraged supporters of his former club Coventry City. The forward established himself as a fans’ favourite at Coventry before he left in the summer and subsequently signed for the Blades on a free transfer.

Unitedites have enjoyed his link-up with former City teammate Gus Hamer particularly after their side’s unbeaten start to the new season, with three victories on the bounce showing that the Blades are heading in the right direction after relegation last season. An interview purported to be with O’Hare appeared online earlier today, containing quotes including: “Leaving Coventry was a huge step up for me, without being disrespectful to them,” and: “It’s tough when you give everything for the club, and in your moment of need, you feel abandoned.”

The article unsurprisingly caught the eye of Coventry fans but O’Hare addressed it earlier today via his Twitter account, replying to the account behind the ‘interview’: “You’re embarrassing ... whoever believes any of this nonsense is mad. Why would I ever say anything bad about a top manager who helped make me the player I am today, the fans who I had a special connection with until people started making up different rumours and taking things in a different way than was meant, and the players who I spent a lot of years with who are top people and players?

“I never said these words in my life, this interview never took place. Have you got nothing better to do than write an interview that never happened? I don’t know why people are trying to force hate and everything else just because something new has happened. Everyone knows how I feel about the fans, staff and players there and always will. Let’s just all enjoy football, it’s what we all love best.”