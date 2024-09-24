Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Portsmouth have received a welcome boost ahead of their clash with Sheffield United on Saturday

Portsmouth are hoping to have on loan striker Mark O’Mahony available for Saturday’s clash with Sheffield United at Fratton Park.

The Republic of Ireland under 21 star, who is at Pompey on a season-long loan from Brighton, has managed just two appearances since his temporary move to Hampshire.

The 19-year-old scored on his debut in a comprehensive Carabao Cup victory over Crawley Town at the end of August - his first senior goal - and then came off the bench in Pompey’s defeat to Sunderland a few days later.

Since then, O’Mahoney has picked up a foot injury while on international duty, however according our sister title The News, in Portsmouth, the forward was back at his parent club Brighton to assess the injury and it is not as bad as first feared.

The Cork man was back running at the weekend and was due to take part in full training with his team mates this week which should put him in the frame for a return to the squad for the visit of United on Saturday.

Portsmouth, currently sitting second-bottom and winless after six games, have been lacking firepower having scored just seven goals so far this season - three of thoe came on a frantic opening day draw with Leeds United.

What John Mousinho said about Mark O’Mahoney earlier this season

“Mark has ticked the box in terms of scoring goals in PL2, that’s brilliant - but the step up to the Championship is big - we think he can make it.

“He’s done it through the youth levels and as an Ireland international. Then he’s done it for the first team with Brighton when he’s been given the chance, which is really pleasing. He showed the ability and knack to score for the first team against Crawley in an atmosphere of a local-ish derby.

“We were hopeful of getting him through the door, have managed to do that and are really hopeful he can boost our attacking options - particularly in Colby’s absence.

“He’s a good size and has a physical presence, he has a lot of attributes we would want to see in a centre-forward. He holds the ball up, is physical and dominates in terms of challenges - but also has the knack of scoring goals and can link play really well. So that’s a compliment to him in terms of the way he’s gone about his business, the way he’s dominated PL2 and forced his way into the Brighton senior set-up.”