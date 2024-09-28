Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Portsmouth man opens up on Jesurun Rak-Sakyi challenge and big Sheffield United regret

Portsmouth debutant Jacob Farrell has opened up on the challenge of facing Sheffield United winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi during this afternoon’s goalless draw at Fratton Park. Farrell was handed his debut against the Blades after teammate Connor Ogilvie was struck down by illness, and had a great chance to win it right at the death.

But his header went over the bar and the engaging clash ended level, with Rak-Sakyi not on the winning side despite a top display in which he tormented the Australian at will in the first half. One of those moments almost produced a goal, with Gus Hamer’s header saved right on the line from Rak-Sakyi’s cross, and Farrell told our sister ‘paper The News afterwards: “Rak-Sakyi’s a great player, really tricky and hard to mark, so it was a good challenge for myself.

“In the first half, he probably had me with the runs in behind, but I think in the second half I did a lot better. I only found out on Friday I was playing as Connor was sick. I had a few nerves going around, but after the first 10-15 minutes I feel I grew into it a bit more. The second half I was comfortable out there.”

The result ensured that Pompey’s winless start to the season goes on, while United remain just one of two sides in the division yet to taste league defeat. “I should have scored and I’m pretty disappointed not to,” Farrell added of his late chance. “But at least I’m getting opportunities and hopefully next time I can bury it.

“I wasn’t getting anywhere near it the whole game from set-pieces, but the last one came straight to me and I got a head to it. I was unlucky to score. It was good contact, just too high.

‘It came at me really fast, I just couldn’t get it down in time. It would have been great to get three points, but we’ll take a point. They are a good side. The atmosphere was great, non-stop the whole game and something I’ve not really played in front of before.

“So it was a good experience. I can’t wait for more. I’ve played in similar attendances before, but not regularly. Yet in terms of the sound coming out of the stadium, I’ve never played in front of anything like it.”