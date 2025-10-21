Next five games: 22/11 West Bromwich Albion (H) 25/10 Coventry City (A) 1/11 Middlesbrough (H) 4/11 Ipswich Town (A) 7/11 Bristol City (H)placeholder image
The pivotal games that lie ahead for Sheff Utd, Sheffield Wed and their relegation rivals

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 21st Oct 2025, 16:10 BST

What lies ahead for Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and their fellow Championship strugglers?

It would be safe to say Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are both looking to move on from what have been deeply disappointing starts to the season as soon as possible.

As it stands ahead of a packed midweek fixture list, the Steel City rivals occupy the bottom two places in the Championship and both have found wins hard to come by over the first two and a half months of the season.

For the Blades, a tough looking trip to fellow strugglers Blackburn Rovers is next up as Chris Wilder’s men head to Ewood Park on Tuesday night. Wednesday have a further 24 hours to wait for their own return to action as they host in-form Middlesbrough on Wednesday.

But what lies beyond that for both Sheffield clubs and their fellow strugglers across the second tier?

Next five games: 21/10 Bristol City (A) 25/10 Blackburn Rovers (A) 1/11 Preston North End (H) 5/11 Queens Park Rangers (H) 8/11 Sheffield Wednesday (A)

1. Southampton

Next five games: 21/10 Bristol City (A) 25/10 Blackburn Rovers (A) 1/11 Preston North End (H) 5/11 Queens Park Rangers (H) 8/11 Sheffield Wednesday (A) | AFP via Getty Images

Next five games: 21/10 Preston North End (A) 25/10 Bristol City (A) 1/11 Portsmouth (H) 4/11 Millwall (H) 8/11 Middlesbrough (A)

2. Birmingham City

Next five games: 21/10 Preston North End (A) 25/10 Bristol City (A) 1/11 Portsmouth (H) 4/11 Millwall (H) 8/11 Middlesbrough (A) | Getty Images

Next five games: 22/10 Oxford United (H) 25/10 Middlesbrough (A) 28/10 Cardiff City (H) 31/10 Coventry City (A) 5/11 Portsmouth (A)

3. Wrexham

Next five games: 22/10 Oxford United (H) 25/10 Middlesbrough (A) 28/10 Cardiff City (H) 31/10 Coventry City (A) 5/11 Portsmouth (A) | Getty Images

Next five games: 22/10 Wrexham (A) 25/10 Sheffield Wednesday (A) 1/11 Millwall (H) 4/11 Stoke City (H) 8/11 West Bromwich Albion (A)

4. Oxford United

Next five games: 22/10 Wrexham (A) 25/10 Sheffield Wednesday (A) 1/11 Millwall (H) 4/11 Stoke City (H) 8/11 West Bromwich Albion (A) | Getty Images Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images.

