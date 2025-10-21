It would be safe to say Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are both looking to move on from what have been deeply disappointing starts to the season as soon as possible.

As it stands ahead of a packed midweek fixture list, the Steel City rivals occupy the bottom two places in the Championship and both have found wins hard to come by over the first two and a half months of the season.

For the Blades, a tough looking trip to fellow strugglers Blackburn Rovers is next up as Chris Wilder’s men head to Ewood Park on Tuesday night. Wednesday have a further 24 hours to wait for their own return to action as they host in-form Middlesbrough on Wednesday.

But what lies beyond that for both Sheffield clubs and their fellow strugglers across the second tier?

Your next football read: Stats experts supercomputer provides new predicted finishes for Sheff Utd and Sheff Wed

1 . Southampton Next five games: 21/10 Bristol City (A) 25/10 Blackburn Rovers (A) 1/11 Preston North End (H) 5/11 Queens Park Rangers (H) 8/11 Sheffield Wednesday (A) | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Birmingham City Next five games: 21/10 Preston North End (A) 25/10 Bristol City (A) 1/11 Portsmouth (H) 4/11 Millwall (H) 8/11 Middlesbrough (A) | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Wrexham Next five games: 22/10 Oxford United (H) 25/10 Middlesbrough (A) 28/10 Cardiff City (H) 31/10 Coventry City (A) 5/11 Portsmouth (A) | Getty Images Photo Sales