Sheffield United confirm third summer signing after Welsh international Kieffer Moore agrees Bournemouth switch

Sheffield United have completed the signing of Welsh international Kieffer Moore, who becomes their third summer signing after agreeing a move from Premier League side AFC Bournemouth. The closing touches were put to Moore’s deal over the weekend and the 6ft 5in striker met his new teammates for the first time on Monday morning.

Moore helped Ipswich Town into the Premier League last season after joining on loan from Bournemouth and will hope to repeat the trick this time around after checking in at Bramall Lane. He could make his debut in front of Blades fans this weekend, in their second pre-season friendly at Chesterfield.

Moore has penned a three-year deal at Bramall Lane after the Blades paid Bournemouth an undisclosed fee for his services. Moore said: "Everything fits perfectly in what I want from a club and their ambition matches mine. When you get a chance to join a great club like this, you always want to take that opportunity.

"I'm very familiar with the area and it is always nice to come back to places where you've experienced success, it will help me settle in as well. I have fond memories of both Rotherham and Barnsley, so for me to come back to the area is something I'm looking forward to. I'll buy into everything the gaffer says, we've had some good conversations already and although these decisions take some thinking about, once I spoke to the manager I made my decision.

"I've always wanted to be somewhere where I'm playing regularly, so not doing that at Bournemouth was hard, last season I wanted to go and make an impact by playing some football and thankfully I had a fantastic time with Ipswich. I want to bring that experience and knowhow to the group and add to what is already here."