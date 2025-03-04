Sheffield United handed another injury concern ahead of promotion run-in as one-time captain forced off pitch
Sheffield United’s remarkable U21 crop strolled to their latest comfortable win of the season this afternoon at home to Birmingham City - but the 5-2 victory came at a cost as Chris Wilder was handed another defensive injury concern. The Blades chief already has right-backs Harry Clarke and Alfie Gilchrist out, while Femi Seriki and Jamie Shackleton have only just returned to action.
Shackleton got a valuable 75 minutes under his belt against City at the Shirecliffe training ground as Jevan Beattie - the son of former United striker Craig - scored a hat-trick to ensure a miserable return to familiar territory for Kurtis Havenhand, who moved to St Andrew’s last month after United agreed to release him from his deal.
Ryan One and Ethan Cummings were also on target for the Blades but senior left-back Rhys Norrington-Davies picked up a knock just before the break and was replaced by Sam Colechin. He will now be assessed ahead of this weekend’s clash with Paul Heckingbottom’s Preston North End but it is more injury frustration for the Welsh international, who has seen his career stalled by two serious hamstring injuries.
He returned to captain the Blades in the FA Cup earlier this year but made a mistake that led to Cardiff’s winner at Bramall Lane and after his last appearance, away at another Welsh club in Swansea City, he was hooked at half-time after another difficult first half. He has slid down the pecking order behind Harrison Burrows and Sam McCallum, with Jack Robinson also cementing his place at left centre-half.
The hat-trick continued Beattie’s good run of form since he joined his dad’s former club 18 months ago while the hardy Unitedites in attendance at Shirecliffe witnessed another appearance for new boy Jefferson Caceres, who registered an assist for Beattie’s second goal before the striker claimed his hat-trick from the penalty spot after being shoved over inside the box.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.