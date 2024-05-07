Patience running out with Anel Ahmedhodzic at Sheffield United as Chris Wilder's silence speaks volumes
Of all the concerns Sheffield United had as they prepared to embark on their latest Premier League adventure last summer, the right side of their defence was not high on the list. They were, many felt, well-covered, by the experience of Chris Basham, a man who had been there before and very much done the business, and the ability of Anel Ahmedhodzic.
The Bosnian had looked like a Premier League player in waiting throughout the previous campaign, rarely troubled by opposition forward lines in the Championship and marauding forward like a flying winger and finishing like a frustrated forward. He was superb against Spurs in the FA Cup and helped keep Erling Haaland quiet in the semi-final against Manchester City. The top-flight, it was felt, was just the next natural step.
It hasn’t happened. Ahmedhodzic has looked a shadow of his former self at times this season, utilised in a two-man partnership and on the right and centre of a three and looking unconvincing in all. There have been brief showings of his class - Wolves sticks out as one good individual display, the Chelsea home draw a superb one - but they have been the exception rather than the rule.
Being handed the captaincy soon after Chris Wilder’s return to Bramall Lane in December was a big show of support. It was the first time he had worn the armband at senior level - although opting against wearing the rainbow version against Liverpool left a sour taste in the mouth - and he initially rose to the challenge. Then he was stripped of it, Wilder feeling he would be better focusing on purely defending than the other responsibilities as a skipper.
That initially worked, too. Then, on Saturday, the patience of many supporters appeared to run out. Ahmedhodzic’s body language looked like that of a man who does not want to be here, fighting relegation in a struggling team. He couldn’t do enough to prevent Callum Hudson-Odoi - a man who the entire Premier League-watching world knows likes to cut onto his right foot and curl home - cutting onto his right foot and curling home to put the result beyond doubt at 3-1.
Then, to sum up United’s afternoon and perhaps Ahmedhodzic’s season, he was stupidly sent off in the dying seconds for a second yellow card. United were already a defender light next week at Everton, with Mason Holgate unable to play against his parent club, and now both their right-footed centre-halves are ineligible for the trip to Goodison Park.
Boss Wilder’s silence on the matter afterwards was deafening. “I’m going to keep my thoughts to myself on it,” he said. “And I think doing that, when you know I’ll speak about anything, says a thousand words.”
Bramall Lane insiders have speculated whether a summer of transfer interest after promotion, plus the birth of his first child, had an effect on Ahmedhodzic’s form, while Italian giants Napoli took a fancy in January and Ahmedhodzic’s recent decision to change agents will do nothing to dampen the expectation that he will be out of the Bramall Lane exit door this summer. On this season’s form as a whole, and with a black hole to be plugged in the accounts following relegation, it could be a rare welcome move for player, club and supporters alike.
