Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Of all the concerns Sheffield United had as they prepared to embark on their latest Premier League adventure last summer, the right side of their defence was not high on the list. They were, many felt, well-covered, by the experience of Chris Basham, a man who had been there before and very much done the business, and the ability of Anel Ahmedhodzic.

The Bosnian had looked like a Premier League player in waiting throughout the previous campaign, rarely troubled by opposition forward lines in the Championship and marauding forward like a flying winger and finishing like a frustrated forward. He was superb against Spurs in the FA Cup and helped keep Erling Haaland quiet in the semi-final against Manchester City. The top-flight, it was felt, was just the next natural step.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It hasn’t happened. Ahmedhodzic has looked a shadow of his former self at times this season, utilised in a two-man partnership and on the right and centre of a three and looking unconvincing in all. There have been brief showings of his class - Wolves sticks out as one good individual display, the Chelsea home draw a superb one - but they have been the exception rather than the rule.

Being handed the captaincy soon after Chris Wilder’s return to Bramall Lane in December was a big show of support. It was the first time he had worn the armband at senior level - although opting against wearing the rainbow version against Liverpool left a sour taste in the mouth - and he initially rose to the challenge. Then he was stripped of it, Wilder feeling he would be better focusing on purely defending than the other responsibilities as a skipper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That initially worked, too. Then, on Saturday, the patience of many supporters appeared to run out. Ahmedhodzic’s body language looked like that of a man who does not want to be here, fighting relegation in a struggling team. He couldn’t do enough to prevent Callum Hudson-Odoi - a man who the entire Premier League-watching world knows likes to cut onto his right foot and curl home - cutting onto his right foot and curling home to put the result beyond doubt at 3-1.

Then, to sum up United’s afternoon and perhaps Ahmedhodzic’s season, he was stupidly sent off in the dying seconds for a second yellow card. United were already a defender light next week at Everton, with Mason Holgate unable to play against his parent club, and now both their right-footed centre-halves are ineligible for the trip to Goodison Park.

Boss Wilder’s silence on the matter afterwards was deafening. “I’m going to keep my thoughts to myself on it,” he said. “And I think doing that, when you know I’ll speak about anything, says a thousand words.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad