Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ben Brereton Diaz is keeping an open mind about the next step of his career after admitting he is “really grateful” for the opportunity to reignite it on loan at Sheffield United. The Chile international arrived at Bramall Lane in January having not scored since moving to Spain, but his penalty against former club Nottingham Forest on Saturday took his United tally to six goals in 12 league games.

Although it has not been enough to keep United in the Premier League, their relegation officially confirmed after defeat at Newcastle recently, it has been a successful spell personally for the 25-year-old, who the Blades hope to bring back to Bramall Lane next season. But Brereton Diaz’s form will have caught the attention of other top-flight clubs and also his parent club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With no option to buy inserted into Brereton Diaz’s loan move to United, he will return to El Madrigal this summer before a decision is made on his future. “Sheffield United are an amazing club and for me, they have big hopes of bouncing straight back next season,” he said.

“Hopefully I’ll go to the Copa America and then go back to Villarreal and see what their plans are. I came to Sheffield United because I wanted to play football and enjoy myself again. I’ve been really grateful for the opportunity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United’s eventual 3-1 defeat to Forest was their season struggle in a nutshell, missing a host of golden chances to put the game to bed before familiar defensive failings saw their soft underbelly exposed.