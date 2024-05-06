Sheffield United's relegation player sales stance amid Gus Hamer transfer speculation

Sheffield United’s post-relegation financial plan involves at least one high-profile sale to balance the books, amid speculation over the weekend that the Blades may look to cash in on midfielder Gus Hamer. The former Coventry City man has been one of the few Blades players to grow into what has been a wretched season on the whole, and was a standout player in their 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Hamer arrived at Bramall Lane in the summer from Coventry in a quick deal tied up after the Blades met the Championship side’s valuation for a player they could have lost for free 12 months later. United were in a similar situation with Norwegian Sander Berge, sold to Burnley for a reduced fee after he entered the final year of his deal, and Hamer made an instant impression with a stunning goal on his Blades debut away at Forest.

Only Oli McBurnie, a free agent at the end of the season, can get close to Hamer’s combined record of 10 goal contributions (four goals and six assists) this season and after Saturday’s game against Forest, which United led 1-0 before capitulating again in the second half, Wilder was asked specifically about Hamer and how important he could be next season. “There are some really important players who were out there and that we can work with,” he replied. “I’ve got to say, though, that I thought a couple checked out late on as well.”

Hamer has featured in 34 of the 35 Premier League games he could have since signing for the Blades and will be one of their most valuable assets as they return to the Championship. United officials had previously discussed losing one saleable asset in the event of relegation, in a bid to make up the financial shortfall between the Premier League and the second tier, but that would depend on the sort of fee offered.

The obvious candidates for a sale would be Anel Ahmedhodzic and Vini Souza, players in a unique position of probably feeling Championship football would not suit their career ambitions and being players who many Unitedites would not shed tears over if they departed. Ahmedhodzic summed up his, and United’s, season with a brainless red card with seconds left against Forest, ruling him out of this weekend’s trip to Everton when Mason Holgate is also ineligible, while there were murmurs of discontent from the Bramall Lane terraces when Souza emerged from the dugout to come on as a second-half substitute.

Both have had underwhelming seasons which may impact their potential transfer value but United are in a strong position with all three - Ahmedhodzic’s contract expires first, in the summer of 2026 - and for all the many criticisms levelled at owner Prince Abdullah from fans, United have not been a soft touch when selling players under his sole ownership.