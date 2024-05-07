It was another disappointing afternoon in a season full of them for Sheffield United supporters as their side squandered a one-goal lead to lose 3-1 to rivals Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Unitedites watched a story they have seen too many times before at Bramall Lane as their side missed a host of good chances to be out of sight, before being undone defensively.

The Blades were already relegated but had a chance to influence who will drop into the Championship with them, with Forest’s victory dealing a huge blow to Luton and Burnley’s own survival hopes. As ever Blades fans turned out in numbers and our photographers were on hand to capture some of them cheering on their side ... can you spot yourself, or someone you know in our latest fan gallery?