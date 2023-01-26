Sheffield United will be able to negotiate safe passage through the latest injury issues threatening to complicate their push for promotion, the Championship club’s supporters have been assured.

After learning his employers had been placed under a transfer embargo because of an outstanding debt, Paul Heckingbottom was dismayed to learn that wing-backs George Baldock and Enda Stevens were set for extended periods on the treatment table earlier this month.

Second in the table and 13 points clear of third placed Watford, the duo’s absence could force Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe to start Sunday’s FA Cup tie at Wrexham when ordinarily they might have been rested.

Enda Stevens, the Sheffield United defender, faces a spell on the sidelines: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

But after surviving a full blown selection crisis earlier this term, when nearly half his squad was either ruled-out of action or playing whilst carrying knocks, Heckingbottom believes United’s experiences then will help them cope now.

“It’s not as if it’s anything new,” he said. “We’ve got plenty of experience dealing with this kind of thing, unfortunately. We’ll get through it. Obviously we’d rather everyone was available. But they’re not, so we just get on with it, as always.”

After expressing concerns that conditions at United’s training complex risked exacerbating their fitness problems, Heckingbottom has already taken the step of changing how his players prepare for matches. This contrasts with the approach he adopted earlier this term, when schedules remained the same despite the growing number of casualties. A new formation, first trialled during the third round victory over Millwall, also lessens the demands being placed on some of those operating in so-called pivotal positions.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom will draw on past experience: Paul Terry / Sportimage

“You’re constantly learning,” Heckingbottom said. “Always trying to improve.”

