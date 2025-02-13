Sheffield United look to be putting early transfer plans in place for the summer.

It’s not yet been two weeks since the January transfer window closed but Sheffield United already look to be planning for the summer, with reports of interest in two Liverpool youngsters.

The Daily Mail reported earlier this week that United are ‘showing an interest’ in Owen Beck and Lewis Koumas, who are both currently out on loan at Championship rivals Blackburn and Stoke respectively. Bramall Lane chiefs are said to have put the pair on a ‘long list’ of summer targets, should they win promotion come May.

While both Beck and Koumas are highly regarded by Liverpool and their respective loan clubs, the pair might not be well known among Blades. And so The Star has all the key information on United’s most recent transfer targets.

Who is Owen Beck?

Twenty-two-year-old Beck has cemented himself as a regular starter on loan at Blackburn, having agreed a season-long switch there in the summer. A left-back by trade, the Liverpool academy prospect can also play a little further forward, perhaps as a wing-back or defensively-minded left midfielder.

The defender has been at Liverpool since 2015 but was actually born in Wrexham, coming through the early stages of his career at Tranmere Rovers and Stoke City before being picked up by the Premier League giants. Beck has made just three appearances for the Merseyside outfit, with his early career spent on loan at the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Dundee and currently Blackburn.

Who is Lewis Koumas?

Similarly to Beck, Koumas spent his formative years at Tranmere Rovers before a move to Liverpool in 2016. The 19-year-old is three years behind his academy teammate and after breaking into the first-team with a debut last year - that remains his only appearance for the Premier League club - he was sent out on loan for the first time, joining Stoke in the summer.

The left-winger has taken to regular senior football like a duck to water in Stoke, registering three goals and two assists in 30 Championship appearances. That form has also earned the teenager a call-up to the Welsh senior squad, with five appearances so far for his country.

Beck manager verdict

Fans can often get a clearer picture of their club’s transfer target via other managers, and few have come in for praise as glowing as Beck. The Welsh youth international has been excellent since joining Blackburn on loan and former boss John Eustace, who has since joined Derby County, couldn’t speak highly enough of the Liverpool youngster earlier this season.

"He's a very young, talented player,” Eustace told the Lancashire Telegraph in October. “He will have a huge future in the game, I am sure. We have really good competition at the club and Owen will learn a lot. He's come from Liverpool, he had a good experience up in Scotland last year. We don't want to put too much pressure on him, he might be up and down at times, but we're very fortunate he's here."

Koumas manager verdict

Left-winger Koumas has barely had a chance to leave an impression on his managers, having seen four different coaches take charge at Stoke since joining in the summer. He’s performed well enough to keep a place in each starting line-up, however, and will hope for some stability under Mark Robins.

As well as his three Championship goals, the teenager struck twice last weekend as his side lost on penalties to Cardiff City in the FA Cup, following a dramatic 3-3 draw. And Robins was clearly impressed, telling the club’s in-house media team: “[We] worked our way into a 2-1 [lead] with a brilliant move and brilliant goal from Lewis Koumas. I thought that sort of typifies everything that we want from him and know he is capable of and then he gets his second and brings us back to level.”