Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

"No brainer..." - Harry Clarke explains Sheffield United transfer switch as Blades beat Sheffield Wednesday

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United’s push for the Premier League swung the transfer chase for Harry Clark in their favour despite competition from city rivals Wednesday to secure him on loan, with the defender describing his decision to join the Blades as a “no-brainer.” Clarke has arrived at Bramall Lane for the rest of the season after passing a medical earlier today.

The Owls had identified Clarke as a target before United brought him to Bramall Lane after admitting defeat in their pursuit of former Everton man Jonjoe Kenny. Clarke could make his United debut this weekend away at Derby County, with Alfie Gilchrist and Femi Seriki the other options for boss Chris Wilder in that area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s an area where we have been looking to strengthen, and we’re delighted to bring in someone of Harry’s quality to bolster our ranks,” Wilder said. “He’s young but has got good experience for his age and knows what it’s like to be successful at this level. He’s someone we’ve identified over a period of time, and we’re really pleased he’s chosen to come here when others have shown interest.”

Clarke began his career at Ipswich before moving to Arsenal, returning to Portman Road in a deal worth around £1m. He helped Ipswich to promotion from the Championship last season, their second successive promotion. He has played seven times in the Premier League this term, with one further appearance in the FA Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Where the boys are here, going for promotion, it was a no-brainer really,” he said. “I've played here a few times and the atmosphere at Bramall Lane is incredible. I remember playing my last game at Stoke here at Bramall Lane and the atmosphere before and during the game ... it was tough being on the opposite side!

“I can't wait to being on the right side of it now. It's a tough league; anyone can beat anyone on their day. I know what it took last year so hopefully I can bring that experience. I am young but I've been there, so hopefully we can achieve something this year.”

Clarke has previously played with United men Kieffer Moore and Tyrese Campbell and becomes United’s fourth signing of the January window, after Ben Brereton Diaz, Tom Cannon and Hamza Choudhury. “I rang Kieffer,” Clarke added. “He said he put in a good word with the boss! I spoke to Ty and he said it was great here and the lads were brilliant, so I can't wait to get going.”