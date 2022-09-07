Paul Warne’s side have made a good start to life back in the Championship after winning automatic promotion last season, and go into the derby 13th in the table with 10 points from their first seven games.

Former Wednesday defender Wood has been a key man so far as he approaches 10 years at the New York Stadium, and has four goals to his name this campaign – the same number as United forward Iliman Ndiaye and one more than Sander Berge and Oli McBurnie have mustered individually so far.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am really enjoying it,” Wood told the Millers’ website of his early-season form.

“Surprised as well a little bit, which is a bonus because I’m scoring goals and it’s something good. I'm happy to play but seem to be on fire at the other end of the pitch, which is really good.

“I just want to keep it going. It’s been a good start and there’s plenty more games to go, so I’ll look to get as many as I can. I won’t tell you my target, though. But everything’s going really well and I’m just enjoying playing.”

Richard Wood of Rotherham United has scored four goals so far this season from centre-half (Paul Harding/Getty Images)

With over 600 career appearances under his belt, Wood admits he is in the “twilight” of his career and has often disagreed with boss Warne about whether he should be played or rested.

But he is keen to face United at Bramall Lane, admitting he has “already planted that seed” for the weekend derby.

“It’s been tough,” Wood said of playing in the Championship at 37.

“Really tough. Last week was hard, playing three games in a week. But when I’m playing well, or think I’m playing well, and scoring, that just gets you through. I’m really enjoying it, and I want to play as many minutes as I can.

“Everyone keeps going on about my age, it’s just a number. It doesn’t matter. I’m fit, healthy and wanting to play every game. I’ve already planted that seed for next weekend.”

“I’m desperate to play every game,” Wood, who came through the ranks at Wednesday before joining Coventry, added.