Sheffield United's injured XI described as "top end Championship team" as star men near returns
Sheffield United’s list of walking wounded would be a “top end Championship team”, Paul Heckingbottom believes, after the Blades boss was given another injury headache to contend with ahead of this weekend’s derby clash against Rotherham United.
Max Lowe has joined first-team stars including John Fleck and Billy Sharp in the treatment room at Bramall Lane, after damaging a hamstring at Hull City on Sunday.
Essentially a full XI missed that game through injury, with every specialist left centre-half at Heckingbottom’s disposal, and three players capable of playing at left wing-back, now ruled out.
Most Popular
-
1
Sheffield United boss discusses Jack O'Connell's new role and future plans for defender
-
2
Major Sheffield Wednesday injury blow as popular midfielder undergoes procedure
-
3
High-profile League One boss resigns from role - Sheffield Wednesday fixture on the horizon
-
4
Sheffield Wednesday fans do their thing as thousands flock for Owls tickets
-
5
Sheffield Wednesday new boy shrugs off Hillsborough boos – describes how they’ll bounce back at Plymouth Argyle
“In terms of the squad and what we have, we’re happy,” Heckingbottom said, when asked how early he starts to look at the January transfer window following the closure of the summer one.
“So it's a case of looking at the season and what happens to us, touch wood, with injuries and suspensions. But with the amount we've got out, between now and January I'm hoping we just get stronger week on week as we have players returning.
“If I put an 11 down of the boys in the gym now, it'd be a top end Championship team. I'm looking forward to getting them back.”
Defender Ciaran Clark is expected to be the first United defender to return to action, with Enda Stevens “still going to be a while” in Heckingbottom’s words. Sharp and Ben Osborn are back in training following ankle injuries while Jayden Bogle is progressing well after going under the knife to correct a knee issue last season.
Striker Daniel Jebbison missed Sunday’s trip to Hull with illness, and could return to the squad to face the Millers.