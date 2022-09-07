News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sheffield United's injured XI described as "top end Championship team" as star men near returns

Sheffield United’s list of walking wounded would be a “top end Championship team”, Paul Heckingbottom believes, after the Blades boss was given another injury headache to contend with ahead of this weekend’s derby clash against Rotherham United.

By Danny Hall
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 12:01 pm
Updated Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 12:01 pm

Max Lowe has joined first-team stars including John Fleck and Billy Sharp in the treatment room at Bramall Lane, after damaging a hamstring at Hull City on Sunday.

Essentially a full XI missed that game through injury, with every specialist left centre-half at Heckingbottom’s disposal, and three players capable of playing at left wing-back, now ruled out.

United star's promising admission about promotion chances after good start

Most Popular

“In terms of the squad and what we have, we’re happy,” Heckingbottom said, when asked how early he starts to look at the January transfer window following the closure of the summer one.

“So it's a case of looking at the season and what happens to us, touch wood, with injuries and suspensions. But with the amount we've got out, between now and January I'm hoping we just get stronger week on week as we have players returning.

“If I put an 11 down of the boys in the gym now, it'd be a top end Championship team. I'm looking forward to getting them back.”

Anel's claim over form will excite Blades fans

Paul Heckingbottom has led Sheffield United to the top of the table despite having many players missing with injury (Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Defender Ciaran Clark is expected to be the first United defender to return to action, with Enda Stevens “still going to be a while” in Heckingbottom’s words. Sharp and Ben Osborn are back in training following ankle injuries while Jayden Bogle is progressing well after going under the knife to correct a knee issue last season.

Striker Daniel Jebbison missed Sunday’s trip to Hull with illness, and could return to the squad to face the Millers.

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

Sheffield United's injured players would be a "top Championship side" according to boss Paul Heckingbottom (buildlineup.com)
Paul HeckingbottomRotherham UnitedBilly SharpDaniel Jebbison