Oliver Arblaster's welcome Sheffield United step as boss sounds caution amid Alan Shearer comparison

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By Chris Wilder’s admission, the work Oliver Arblaster did in training today was no different to what he has done for the last few weeks. But to get back in and amongst his Sheffield United teammates at the Shirecliffe training ground, almost a year after last kicking a ball competitively, will have felt like a huge step for the young midfielder.

Arblaster’s United career had mainly been on an only upward trajectory until last November, when he damaged an anterior cruciate ligament in his knee and was forced off at half-time of eventual victory over United’s arch-rivals Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ironically one of the midfielder’s first games back could be next month’s derby at Hillsborough, which would represent a huge full-circle moment for the boyhood Blade. But for the minute, it is still a case of one step at a time.

“It was his first day back in training today, which is great news for him,” Wilder said in his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Derby County at Bramall Lane. “It’s great news for the other players as well because, without putting too much pressure on him, we all know how important he is.

“Listen, the work that he's done today is not going to be earth-shatteringly different to what he's been doing over the last two or three weeks. But just to get him back in with the first-team players is great news.

Oliver Arblaster's welcome Sheffield United step as boss sounds caution amid Alan Shearer comparison

“But now, we still have to plot that path very carefully with him as well, making sure the timing of this is right. There are not going to be any long-standing issues with him. ACLs are not ACLs from 20 or 30 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Look at Alan Shearer, who had one when he was 19 and went on to play 500 games and smash all sorts of records. So you need a bit of luck, and we need to give him time and space as well to recapture the form and the promise that he showed everybody previously here at the club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is difficult to try and take any positives from a year out of the game, at such a formative stage of a career and given Arblaster’s connection with United. But could he come back stronger, both from a physical standpoint and from a mentality perspective as well?

“Well, everything’s a test,” Wilder admitted. “He wouldn't have liked to have gone through it, of course, but he’s a mentally tough boy. They all are in our academy. They get tested on every front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So to step up into the first team and do what they’ve done - whether it’s Sydie [Peck] or Blaster or any of the other young lads - mentally, they're tough boys. It's a culture that we encourage because you have to deal with disappointment.

“How you deal with disappointment is key. During a game, through a season, through seasons, through whatever it is. Whether it's an injury or loss of form or coming out of the team or whatever it is. They're tough boys, and he's a tough boy, so he'll be okay.”