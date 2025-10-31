Chris Wilder makes Rhian Brewster Sheffield United admission ahead of Derby County return uncertainty
Chris Wilder admits he is unsure of the reception Rhian Brewster will receive tomorrow when he makes his Sheffield United return, in the colours of opponents Derby County. The former Liverpool striker joined the Blades just over five years ago in a deal that was hailed as a club-record one at the time.
Many of the add-ons in the deal which could have taken it over that threshold were not achieved during Brewster’s Bramall Lane career as he struggled with a succession of injuries, making just 119 appearances - 46 from the start - and scoring nine times.
Despite Brewster not hitting the heights expected of him when he made the move to Sheffield, United offered him a deal to remain at Bramall Lane but the two parties could not come to a satisfactory agreement and he became a free agent at the end of June.
After the majority of the summer went by without his next move being confirmed, the 25-year-old was subsequently announced as a Derby player, signing a two-year deal at Pride Park and getting off the mark in front of goal in just his third appearance in Rams colours.
Opinion was mixed amongst Unitedites when his departure was confirmed, with many believing the deal did not represent value for money for United and others believing that Brewster would have been a worthwhile retention, especially amid a glut of departures after May’s play-off final defeat to Sunderland at Wembley.
Asked about Brewster’s return to Bramall Lane, Wilder said: “He’s their player, but I've got a lot of time and respect for Rhian. He's a lad who had an incredibly unlucky, unfortunate time here with the injuries he had. I've said enough about him.
“He'll get the reception that he gets, whether it's mixed, whether it's incredibly positive or whether it's negative. People have their own views on that but from my point of view, he gave me everything.
“He wanted to play. He was great around the club. He was a good pro and a good personality. He was a good player if kept fit, and that was obviously always the challenge. Not just for us, but for him.”