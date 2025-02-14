Chris Wilder addresses Leeds United Gus Hamer transfer interest after "big club" admission

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Wilder has reiterated his desire to keep key man Gustavo Hamer at Sheffield United after speculation resurfaced about interest from Yorkshire neighbours Leeds United. The Blades’ title rivals made a play for Hamer in the summer, as The Star revealed at the time, with their offer quickly dismissed by United hierarchy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Elland Road side did take advantage of United’s vulnerability over Jayden Bogle to prise him away from Bramall Lane for a cut-price fee, with talk just up the M1 that their interest in Hamer has not subsided and they could go back in for him if, as expected, they regain their Premier League status come the end of this season.

United, of course, will hope to join them in the top-flight next term having hung onto their coattails ahead of a seismic clash between the two sides next Monday night at Bramall Lane. But before then United have a tricky test away at struggling Luton Town tomorrow, with the hope that Hamer is fit enough to be named on the teamsheet after a superb display in Wednesday night’s win over Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane.

Hamer leads the way for United in terms of goals and is level with former Coventry City pal Callum O’Hare in the assist rankings at Bramall Lane, further highlighting his contribution to the Blades’ promotion effort. Asked about interest from Leeds in Hamer, Wilder responded: “Throughout a season there are always standout players, and he's been our standout player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm sure there's interest from a lot of good clubs and Leeds is a good club, a big club. We don't want to lose our best players. We lost one in the summer, which I was disappointed about, and we need to keep our best players and invest in them. But there's always when the time's right and the numbers are right there has to be conversations.

“But this is not the time for that, and Gus is contributing. He's got his head down and is fully focused. I thought his performance was outstanding on Wednesday night and he's going to be a big player for us in the run-in.”