Paul Heckingbottom will face the media this afternoon as Sheffield United prepare to take on Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

This is what's on the agenda today as Paul Heckingbottom speaks to the press ahead of what is an absolutely huge match at the bottom of the table as Sheffield United head to Burnley on Thursday.

McBurnie and Ahmedhodzic to start?

The arrival of Oli McBurnie off the bench on Saturday against Bournemouth at least offered a little more attacking impetus and who knows how the game would have gone had United not gifted those second and third goals, with the striker clearly pencilled in to come off the bench for at least the majority of the second half. Presuming he's fit to do so, McBurnie surely has to be a starter such are his qualities at both ends of the pitch, only those in the camp know at this stage if that is feasible. As for Anel Ahmedhodzic, he too should come in from the start as much for his ability to get forward as anything else. Jayden Bogle has been pushed to the limit in recent weeks and could probably do with sitting out for a while.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Change in tactics?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Playing direct to Cameron Archer over the top isn't working... like picking apples from trees for Premier League central defenders. We can presume the idea is for the midfield to pick up the second balls but that isn't happening either. Heckingbottom must find a way of playing through teams, allowing Archer the opportunity to run onto the ball.

Drop Souza?

The above change in tactic could point to the dropping of Vinícius Souza, who was hooked at half time last week and rightly so. Is this is an occasion for a more attacking plan of action and possibly leaving out the out-of-form Brazilian?

Must-win match?

Heckingbottom will likely play it down as another game that they need to get something from but it is a bit more than that, especially after last week's debacle. At the very least it's a must-not-lose but opportunities for points aren't plentiful.

Mood in the camp

Heckingbottom and his coaches will have had to lift the team again after the confidence-boost of a four-point haul before the international break was wiped out. They've done that before and especially last season during rocky spells in the push for promotion.

Sander Berge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's the first time taking on Sander Berge since his move to Burnley and the Blades players will obviously know all about him. He's definitely going to be up for it and is in form, according to our colleagues in the north west. Let's hope he has one of those little-impact games.

Clarets blue