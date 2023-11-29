Jurgen Klopp reveals two key Liverpool players will miss Sheffield United trip

Sheffield United won't be coming up against one of the best players in the world in his position when Liverpool head to Bramall Lane next week

Alisson Becker will miss Liverpool's trip to face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane next week as he recovers from injury (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Sheffield United take on Liverpool next week and their forwards will almost certainly be faced with a goalkeeper stepping in for one of the best in the world.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Alisson Becker is set for a spell on the sidelines after pulling up in Saturday's 1-1 draw for the Reds against Man City at the Etihad. The Brazilian stopper was forced to play the final minutes of the match despite the injury, as Liverpool had already used up all of their substitutions.

The setback for Liverpool opens the door for the Reds' Republic if Ireland international goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher. The 25-year-old has made just five appearances this season, none of them in the Premier League.

Liverpool will also have to shake up their attack, with Diogo Jota also confirmed to be missing for a number of weeks after he too was injured against Manchester City at the weekend.

Luis Díaz would be the man likely to come into the startting line-up in place of Jota, who has eight goals in 17 appearances in all competitions this season.

Speaking ahead of his side's Europa League match against LASK tomorrow night, Klopp offered some kind of timescale on the return of his injured pair.

“Both are out,” said Klopp. “With Ali it’s a bit lesser, so we have to see – not day by day, he will not play tomorrow, not on Sunday, probably not the week after. Then it should be kind of OK.

“Diogo will take a little bit longer, we don’t know exactly how long, but it’s a bit more severe. We have to see.”